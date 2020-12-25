Bossip Video

Christmas Day 2020 is upon us, and after the year we’ve endured, we deserve to relax until the New Year. It seems like this year dragged and dragged, but now, you can enjoy your day with family and forget about everything for just a bit. Why not catch a Christmas movie on Netflix to remind yourself of the little joys in life? Here is our list of the best the Christmas movies streaming on Netflix right now.

1. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within. From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility. Featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and “This Day” performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé.

2. Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Discover the magic of the Mean One this holiday season! Oscar®-winning director Ron Howard and Oscar®-winning producer Brian Grazer bring Christmas’s best-loved grump to life with the help of the irrepressible Jim Carrey as The Grinch. Why is The Grinch (Carrey) such a grouch? No one seems to know until little Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen) takes matters into her own hands and turns both Whoville and The Grinch’s world upside down, inside out… and funny side up in her search for the true meaning of Christmas.

3. This Christmas

Loretta Devine plays the matriarch of a family that’s reuniting for the first time in four years, but the time apart has increased the tensions between them, with various skeletons coming out of the closet, resulting in the fraying of some family bonds. But don’t worry, most of them end up being stronger than ever by the time the credits roll.

4. Let It Snow

Based on the young adult novel by Maureen Johnson, John Green, and Lauren Myracl —talk about your trifecta of talent! — this flick follows a group of high school students in Laurel, Illinois who find themselves with a pop star in their midst after a heavy snowfall literally stops his train in its tracks. But don’t get too caught up in the interloper’s arrival: there’s plenty of teen angst going on in the locals’ lives even without him. You’ll recognize a lot of the faces and probably some of the plotlines, too, but you’ll find it all still goes down smooth.

5. Holiday Rush

A popular radio DJ (Romany Malco) loses his job just as his four spoiled kids hand over their Christmas lists. Through downsizing, the family starts to realize that having less could lead to more good than they ever imagined.

6.Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Get in the Christmas spirit with Mariah Carey and her Hallmark special from 2015!

7. Trolls Holiday

All your favorites are back in this animated spinoff that reminds you how fun it is to celebrate the holiday season.