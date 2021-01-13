Bossip Video

Blac Chyna is sparking plastic surgery rumors. Although this isn’t TOO far fetched for fans to think Chyna went under the knife, since she’s admitted to having a lot of work done. What makes this time interesting is fans actually think the reality star has gotten a whole new face.

After posting a set of selfies recently. fans commented that Chyna looked “different”, in a good way. “Blac Chyna’s new face EATS,” a fan wrote on twitter, getting over 10,000 people to share it and basically all agree.

Does it look like Chyna has gotten some work done to YOU?

Swipe for more of her face.

In an Instagram post made just two days ago, Chyna actually shared a video and she does look this good in real life. Swipe to see it.

In related news, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian recently agree to shared custody for their baby girl Dream who is now 4-years-old. They reached an agreement without court intervention. Before that, Chyna and Rob were at odds since Dream around 2016, after they split.

One huge factor in the custody agreement is that both Rob and Chyna required that neither parent could “be under the influence of alcohol nor other substance” while Dream is under their care.