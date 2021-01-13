Bossip Video

In interesting #MAFS Atlanta participant news…

“Married At First Sight” season 12 premieres tonight and there’s some ex-minister seeking spousal freak-dom afoot.

Tonight viewers will meet “spiritually strong” former spiritual leader Chris Williams,27, who been engaged twice before but never married. Chris will wed Paige Banks, 25, a well-grounded woman of-faith whose spirituality should align with his.

That might be the only thing the two have in common however because Chris might be a little too much for super sweet Paige.

Moreover, Chris might not really be ready for marriage. Chris reveals that his last relationship ended just THREE MONTHS before his time on #MAFS—but no fear, because he’s hoping to get it right this time.

K.

There are also rumblings that his ex is pregnant with his child. A trailer for the show seemingly showed Chris being devastated by the news and sitting with his head on a table.

Additionally, Chris has some interesting things that he’s looking for in a spouse.

“I want a woman that is not after me for my money. She is intelligent, submissive, sexy, good in bed, and a freak…and that seems like finding a needle in a haystack. Life without those things would be a sad Christopher with blue balls.”

Oh, Christopher…

He also wants “up to 7” kids because children “are your brand” [fair enough] and he wants to be part of a power couple that builds wealth.

“I want a max of seven kids,” he said. “Your last name is your brand, your last name is your business. Your goal as an owner of a business is to train up individuals who are up under you, so if you have kids, your job is to train them to replicate yourself.”

Luckily for him though, Paige does indeed want a big family so maybe she’s fine with pushing out seven kids for her husband.

M A Y B E.

What do YOU think about Chris from “Married At First Sight”‘s spousal requirements???

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres TONIGHT, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. only on Lifetime.