A standout couple on “Married At First Sight: New Orleans” is STILL going strong.

Woody and Amani Randall absolutely melted hearts with their sweet black love story that started when they met at the altar and married as strangers. Amani told BOSSIP that their first dance as a couple was “like something out of a movie” and we watched that movie continue as Amani and Woody went from strangers to loving spouses.

Then after 16 weeks together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the two decided to stay married on “Decision Day” and Woody tearfully paid tribute to his bride.

“When I looked at love, I always wanted to be married,” said Woody through tears. “I wanted to have the happiness. But honestly speaking, I didn’t genuinely think I would get it. But being married to Amani, everything I didn’t expect, I now have.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CG6Mwp5p8hc/?igshid=l6kmoetoh12h

Now that their season of “Married At First Sight” has wrapped, the Randalls are freely flaunting their love on Instagram.

Most recently the two posted pics and videos from a ’90s themed party they attended dressed as Dionne and Murphy from “Clueless.”

And Woody previously marked his wife’s birthday in September.

“We signed up to go on a crazy adventure together and for that we are forever connected!Hopefully, we have countless amount of birthday’s to spend and share it . H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y to the One and Only Amani!(Sweets),” he captioned a stunning pic of his spouse.

Amani and also posted that super sweet moment when Woody upgraded her ring during the MAFS Reunion special.”If you love her then you put a big ring on her!” Or whatever Beyoncé said. 😂,” said Amani.

The couple is also proudly showcasing their love on their “The Randall Way” YouTube channel where they already have over 15,000 subscribers.

Very, very, smart. We’ll be watching!

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CGoJNw-pWdT/?igshid=12o9ksz5padc

What do YOU think about Woody and Amani still going strong?