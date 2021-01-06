Bossip Video

There’s a new season of “Married At First Sight: Couples Cam” afoot and it features some NOLA fan faves!

Kinetic Content has confirmed that “Married at First Sight: Couples Cam” picks up right where it left off on February 4th at 8 pm ET/PT with returning couples:

Doug and Jamie (S1)

Ashley and Anthony (S5)

Shawniece and Jephte (S6)

Danielle and Bobby (S8)

Stephanie and AJ (S8)

Kristine and Keith (S8)

Beth and Jamie (S9)

(Parents to be) Greg and Deonna (S9)

and Jessica and Austin (S10).

Not only that, three new couples from the quarantine-extended Bayou blessed New Orleans season are coming to the show.

Still beautifully booed up duos; Karen and Miles, Amani and Woody, and Amelia and Bennett from “Married At First Sight” Season 11 are joining” Married At First: Couples Cam” season 2!

Couples Cam is of course a raw and unfiltered self-shot series that follows MAFS success stories as they move forward with babies and family planning, major life changes, arguments and fun – and a whole lot of love!



“Married At First Sight: Couples Cam” season 2 premieres February 4th at 8 pm ET/PT. Its predecessor Married at First Sight will premiere its 12th season with a three-hour episode, January 13, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

Will YOU be watching???

“Married At First Sight: Couples Cam” is produced by Kinetic Content, a Red Arrow Studios company. Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, and Geoff Nuanes for Kinetic Content and Gena McCarthy from Lifetime.