Vanessa Bryant is letting us in an an important family decision for her oldest daughter, Natalia.

Just like most 17 year olds, Natalia Bryant is getting ready to apply to college and once she gets her acceptance letters, decide where she wants to go. While her mom hopes the teen will stay in California and live close to her, her eldest daughter with the late Kobe Bryant might have a different idea.

Vanessa posted an adorable picture of Natalia onto Instagram on Wednesday, with her daughter flashing a huge smile as she donned some New York University gear.

“So cute. 💜 NYU is one of her top schools,” Vanessa captioned the photo. “I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here.”

While Natalia’s first choice is on the other side of the country, there’s still some hope that she’ll stay by her momma’s side in Southern California.

She went on to post another picture of her daughter, this time, wearing some merch from the University of Southern California–which is located in their hometown of Los Angeles. Of course, this is her mom’s number one choice, writing in the caption, “#Cali 4 ever 😁☀️🌴 @nataliabryant 😘❤️ #USC.”

She didn’t reveal what other schools were on her top 5 list, but if her Mamba Mentality is anything like her dad’s, she’s bound to get into every single university she applied to.