Months after viral videos surfaced showing NYPD’s aggressive actions towards George Floyd protesters, the Attorney General is suing the NYPD.

Last summer, when the George Floyd protests happened around the world, many people thought and hoped this would bring some sort of change. However, in some cities, police doubled down on the brutality and violence that caused the protests in the first place.

In New York City, soon after the protests started, videos surfaced of NYPD ramming protestors with their cars and using excessive force with protesters who seemed to be peaceful on all accounts. Public police scanners even caught NYPD officers saying they should shoot and run over protesters. Now, they will be held accountable via the State Attorney General Letitia James.

“There is no question that the NYPD engaged in a pattern of excessive, brutal, and unlawful force against peaceful protesters,” James on Thursday. “Over the past few months, the NYPD has repeatedly and blatantly violated the rights of New Yorkers, inflicting significant physical and psychological harm and leading to great distrust in law enforcement. With today’s lawsuit, this longstanding pattern of brutal and illegal force ends. No one is above the law—not even the individuals charged with enforcing it.”

With the recent attacks on the Capitol, now more than ever is time to make examples and show that no one is above the law and unlawful behavior will come with accountability.