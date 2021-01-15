Bossip Video

If he don’t get the f**k…

Go ahead and add this to the perpetually growing list of dumb things that Charles Barkley has said. At the rate he’s going, we’re almost positive that his last words on this earth will be something profoundly stupid.

Last night, on TNT’s Emmy-winning program Inside The NBA, the round mound of rebound fixed his jowls to say that pro athletes, basketball, baseball, football, and hockey players, should all be allowed to jump the line and get the COVID-19 vaccine before “regular” folks because of “how much they pay in taxes”. Taxes. We talkin’ about taxes. Not an age. Not an age. Not an age. Not an age that leaves millions of American’s more vulnerable to DEATH because they are older with underlying conditions. We talkin’ about…taxes? Money should determine who can live and who can die? GTFOHWTBS.

“We need 300 million shots, give a thousand to some NBA players … NFL players, hockey players,” Barkley audaciously explained. “As much taxes as these players pay, they deserve some preferential treatment.”

Kenny Smith then questioned his co-host, reminding him of all of the folks right now currently in need of the vaccine who don’t have a pro-athlete salary for “preferential treatment.”

Look at this embarrassing head-assery:

Barkley later claimed that if 1,000 vaccines were made available to NBA players that the season would have a chance of staying alive.

Drunk would be a much more valid excuse for Chuck’s moronic mindset!

We don’t wanna hear anything out his mouth but we DEFINITELY don’t want to hear him talk about fairness or “the less fortunate” when he has publicly admitted that people who make more money should get special medical treatment in the middle of a pandemic.

STFU, Charles.