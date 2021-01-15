Bossip Video

On Episode 2 of Monograms’s High Tales, N.O.R.E sits down to tell some of his most memorable cannabis-infused stories.

Monogram, Jay-Z’s foray into the cannabis space, is keeping its promise in becoming the premier lifestyle brand for smokers. Last week, they debuted their newest initiative: a short format content piece titled High Tales.

High Tales brings you premium stories from your favorite pop culture figures about what they’ve experienced while on the good flower pack.

Jadakiss was the first rapper to step up for the series where he recalled a funny moment during a chief session with “top of the line smoker” Snoop Dogg. The “Why” rapper even shared a crazy story from his experience at the 2005 Grammys after-party, which set the incredible tone for this 2nd episode in the series.

In Episode 2, we get to hear from rapper, podcaster, and host of Drink Champs N.O.R.E, who talks about creativity and cannabis complementing each other while pushing artistry.

“Smoking cannabis is a part of my everyday life,” shares N.O.R.E. “It’s a medicinal plant that can spark ideas and conversation that drive progress forward, artistically and otherwise. Adult-use has been incorrectly stigmatized for so long, when in reality, we all have a relationship with weed. High Tales puts a spotlight on just how common recreational use is by giving a peek behind the curtain of the most genius, hilarious and inspiring minds of today.”

You can watch the latest episode below and check back each week for the latest episode of High Tales.

