Following a back-and-forth between Snoop Dogg and Eminem, the Long Beach native claims everything is cool between the two of them.

There have been multiple rumblings of a feud between Snoop and Eminem over the past couple of weeks. In a moment of nostalgia, one fan shared a throwback photo of both legendary rappers with Dr. Dre with the caption, “I wonder what changed …”

In response to this question, which is probably one a lot of fans have, Snoop took to the comments section to reassure everyone that nothing has changed, insisting there’s no problem between them.

“Nothing we good,” he wrote along with a flexing emoji for good measure.

The so-called feud between the rappers seemingly began over the summer, when Snoop Dogg decided not to list Eminem as one of his 10-top rappers. Still, he made sure to acknowledge that many rap fans would disagree.

“[Dr. Dre] probably put Eminem in the position that he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever,” Snoop said during an interview on The Breakfast Club. “I don’t think so, but the game thinks that he’s a top 10 lyricist and everything that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre.”

Once the release of Eminem’s latest album, Music to Be Murdered By: Side B, rolled around a few months later, he took a shot at Snoop for these comments, saying:

“And, as far as squashing beef, I’m used to people knocking me/But, just not in my camp,” Em rapped on “Zeus.” He continued, “And diplomatic as I’m tryna be/Last thing I need is Snoop dogging me/Man, Dogg, you was like a (Yeah) damn god to me/Nah, not really (Haha)/I had ‘dog’ backwards/But I’m starting to think, all these people takin’ shots at me/S**t, it’s no wonder.”

Eminem spoke on the situation further during an interview on Shade 45, saying he was caught off guard by his former collaborator’s comment. According to the Detroit native, he had no problem with Snoop’s opinion, but didn’t like the tone in which it was delivered.

“Everything he said, by the way, was fine, up to a point,” Em explained. “Him saying Dre made the best version of me, absolutely, why would I have a problem with that? Would I be here without Dre? Fuck no, I wouldn’t. The rappers he mentioned from the ‘90s—KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, [Kool] G Rap—I’ve never said I could fuck with them.”

The rapper continued, “I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off-guard ‘cause I’m like, where is this coming from? I just saw you, what the fuck? It threw me for a loop,” he continued. “I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, ‘Far as music I can live without, I can live without that shit.’ Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off-guard.”

Luckily, it seems like the two of them worked things out behind the scenes.