Bossip Video

HBO Max is following in Netflix’s steps by removing Chappelle’s Show from their streaming service in accordance with Dave Chappelle’s wishes.

According to HBO Max’s chief content officer Casey Bloys, they’re honor a request from Dave Chappelle himself regarding the streaming availability of his Comedy Central creation.

This decision was announced on Tueaday, at Variety‘s Virtual FYCFest. According to Bloys, he and Chappelle talked, with Bloys ultimately coming to the realization that the comedian’s situation regarding the classic series was due to a “very unique and specific and emotional” issue.

“So at the end of the year, at the end of this year, December 31st, we’ll also, you know, we’re going to honor his request and take the show down,” Bloys revealed. He also noted that he didn’t want to go too deep into the nature of their discussions.

This news follows a similar story from Netflix, Prior to the HBO Max decision, who revealed last month that it was taking the series down. According to Dave Chappelle, he doesn’t get compensated when ViacomCBS licenses Chappelle’s Show to other streaming platforms, which is why he asked fans to boycott the show in his latest special.