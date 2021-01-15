Bossip Video

When Anthony Mackie is a guest on a talk show, it’s a guaranteed good time. This week, he stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his new Netflix movie Outside the Wire, his upcoming Disney+ series, his current relationship with the fellow Avengers cast, and more.

During his interview, the actor mentioned that some of his co-stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are really into the world of fantasy football. Anthony wasn’t proud to admit he finished second-to-last in the Avengers fantasy football league, with Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt coming in the number one spot. Even so, Chris Evans is the one who talks the most trash out of anyone.

“It’s a split. I mean Chris Evans talks a lot of trash,” Mackie explained. “Paul Rudd talks intellectual trash, which is confusing because you don’t know if he’s insulting you, but you feel like it’s a diss somewhere in there. So he’s the guy you wanna fight. You can talk back to Chris, but Paul it’s like… ‘Nah.'” He went on to joke that by the time he gets around to Googling the words Paul Rudd uses in his insults, it’s already “too late.”

Check out the interview for yourself down below: