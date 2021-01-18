Bossip Video

UPDATED: 8:44 A.M. ET, January 19, 2021 —

Steve Harvey has always come across as a pretty financially secure and confident guy but the comedian and talk show host reveals he’s had his world rocked a few times.

Fortunately when Steve is going through a tough time, he knows exactly where to turn to find strength! On tomorrow’s show, Steve Harvey reflects on how his faith has never led his astray throughout his career, including his NBC talk show cancellation and the revival of his talk show, STEVE on Watch, on Facebook Watch. Check out an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s “STEVE On Watch” episode below:

The new episode is called “I’m Stuck And Can’t Achieve My Dreams!” One of Steve’s guests quit grad school before finishing her degree and now she feels completely lost. Steve had the answer to get her life back on track!

Don’t miss the life-changing message he had for a fan this Tuesday, January 19, only on Steve on Watch.

New episode debuts Tuesday (1/19) at 6amPT on Facebook Watch.

In other Steve Harvey related news, The Original Kings of Comedy legend celebrated his 64th birthday alongside his wife Marjorie Harvey yesterday (January 18th). The now 64-year-old star brought in his birthday with luscious views of the sea on a private yacht. Marjorie took to Instagram to share a sweet photo and birthday message to her hubby:

“Help me wish Hubby a Happy 64th Birthday 🥳😍😘🌈,” Marjorie captioned a photo of her and Steve locking lips.

Look at these two living their best lives! This is Black Love at it’s finest!

Shoutout to the Harveys!