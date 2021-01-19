Bossip Video

New York Mets GM was fired after sending over 62 texts to a former female Cubs reporter, including sexually explicit pictures that he claims weren’t him.

While New York sports fans are still riding on the high of acquiring James Harden for the Nets, another team is now taking the spotlight in the worst way possible. The New York Mets have fired General manager Jared Porter for sexually harassing a female Cubs reporter. Back in 2016, Jared was the Director of Professional Scouting and Special Assistant and during his time, he sent the reporter sexually explicit pictures, which he only recently acknowledged. According to ESPN, this is just now surfacing as the female reporter didn’t want to go public for fear it could ruin her career.

In December 2017, ESPN obtained the messages after being alerted to their existence by a baseball source. ESPN reached out to the woman, interviewed her and was prepared to report about the allegations but did not do so after the woman concluded her career would be harmed if the story emerged. ESPN has periodically kept in contact with the woman — who since has left journalism — and, in recent days, she decided to speak up only on the condition of anonymity because she fears backlash in her home country.

The reporter reveals she went public to stop this from happening to anyone else. Porter sent her over 62 unanswered texts along with sexually explicit pictures, which he claims weren’t him. In the messages, he also repeatedly asked to meet up and visit the reporter with no response. The Mets have released an official statement, which you can watch below.