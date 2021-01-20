That’s CAPTAIN Burnham to you!

“Star Trek Discovery” is the most ambitious show on TV lead by incredible actress Sonequa Martin-Green who made history as the first Black woman captain to lead her own ‘Star Trek’ series in a spectacular Season 3 finale that sent Nerd Twitter into a frenzy.

“From the very beginning — even with our original showrunners, Aaron Harberts and Gretchen Berg, up to our current showrunners, Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise — that has always been in the ether, that this was something we were headed toward, that Burnham would be on this journey of self-actualization that would also be the journey to the chair,” she revealed in an interview with Vulture. It’s something we’ve believed in very firmly. It was important to me that Burnham overcome all of the necessary challenges to be the person that would be ready to accept that call. I think it makes [being a captain] that much more impactful. And it meant so much to me as a Black woman to have that moment right now at this point in time.”

Green plays brilliant, complicated and unshakable Commander-turned-Captain Michael Burnham who overcomes insurmountable odds while pulling the Discovery crew through countless close calls over 3 exciting (and diverse) seasons defined by a new-age approach to ‘Star Trek’ that works on every level.

We don’t want to give too much away but the show is amazing with an iconic lead that you’ll absolutely be rooting for.

“I’ve been very blessed in my career, [but] I certainly have not been a part of anything bigger than Trek,” said Green in the aforementioned interview. I’ve talked about this before, but you want to do things that have impact. Yeah, I want to do things that touch people, that make people feel better, that are positive, that do good, and that is not something you can predict. You can’t predict impact. But something like Star Trek, it already has impact. It was such a blessing to be able to come into something that already had an influence, with [prescient themes], especially right now in this politicized time on the heels of the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement. I’m thinking about all of these things, about hope, and diversity and inclusion, and connection in my own life, and how as a Black woman I can champion [these causes]. And that’s why sitting in the captain’s chair at the end is just so powerful and brings tears to my eyes when I think about what it represents.”

Will you be watching "Star Trek Discovery" if you don't already?