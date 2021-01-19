Bossip Video

Michelle “Mind The Business That Pays You” Williams is NOT here for people minding her uterus.

The Destiny’s Child/gospel songstress was none too pleased when a random “fan” decided to comment on her Instagram about her “need to have kids.” The very nosy follower caught holy hell from the singer during a brief but scathing exchange where she schooled them on minding their business—instead of her reproductive organs.

Michelle smartly pointed out that “need to have children” comments are offensive because women could be struggling with infertility and/or not want kids at all. With that, she flat out told the follower to “stay out of a woman’s uterus.”

[Nosy a$$] Follower: “Michelle I love you but you need some children…u r 2 bored…” Michelle Williams: “You’re an idiot!!!!” [laughing emojis] Follower: “woooooooow that was uncalled for thank you” Michelle Williams: “No, what’s uncalled for is you telling a woman that she needs to have children. What if that woman CAN’T have children?? What if that woman DOESN’T WANT children. WATCH YOUR MOUTH and FINGERS….. Don’t you ever let that come out of your mouth or your fingers on a comment section again to ANYBODY. I would have ignored but too many people need to stay out of a woman’s uterus!!! Now scram and be blessed!!!”

The fan then apologized and said they’ll “never forget that.”

TheJasmineBrand caught a screenshot of Michelle’s classy read which you can see for yourself below.

Michelle is not the one to play with.

Michelle has never spoken on prospective family planning and keeps her private life under ropes. In 2018 she was previously engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson but after calling off their engagement twice, and entering a treatment facility for severe depression, Michelle broke things off entirely.

“Things didn’t work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship,” said Michelle about ending their partnership.

Michelle remains focused on her mental health and is releasing a book, “Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life—and Can Save Yours” in May of this year.

We applaud her for putting herself first—and keeping fans in line when need be. All the best to Michelle Williams.