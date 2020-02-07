Destiny’s Drip: Michelle Williams 3-Stripe SNAPS In Dazzling Adidas x IVY PARK Photoshoot
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Michelle Williams Stuns In Adidas x IVY PARK Collection
We love us some Michelle Williams who absolutely SNAPPED in her Instagram-sizzling Adidas x IVY PARK photoshoot where she showcased the wildly popular collection better than any Beyoncé-blessed celeb we’ve seen thus far.
No, seriously, she ATE every look with a refreshed glow that sent Twitter spiraling into a heart eye TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Michelle Williams’s stunning IVY PARK shoot on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.