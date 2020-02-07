Destiny’s Drip: Michelle Williams 3-Stripe SNAPS In Dazzling Adidas x IVY PARK Photoshoot

- By Bossip Staff
Michelle Williams Stuns In Adidas x IVY PARK Collection

We love us some Michelle Williams who absolutely SNAPPED in her Instagram-sizzling Adidas x IVY PARK photoshoot where she showcased the wildly popular collection better than any Beyoncé-blessed celeb we’ve seen thus far.

No, seriously, she ATE every look with a refreshed glow that sent Twitter spiraling into a heart eye TIZZY.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Michelle Williams’s stunning IVY PARK shoot on the flip.

    Them: you’re late! Me: I know, FASHIONABLY!! 🧡

