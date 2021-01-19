Bossip Video

Kindness > cross-overs.

Kyrie Irving is taking BIG heat right now for his inexplicable absence from the Brooklyn Nets for what will his seventh straight game tonight. NBA is in a regular debate, argument, fight about whether or not Kyrie is “right” to be taking time away from the court like this. Last week, it was announced that he will be fined $50,000 for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocol in addition to giving up two of his game checks for a grand total of $816,898 in lost income.

Most of us can’t imagine losing that type of money and not even blinking but Kyrie Irving isn’t the kind of person who places value in dollar bills. For him, it appears, money is a tool. Nothing less, nothing more. As the owner of several million “tools”, Kyrie is generous in using them to help fix what’s broken in the lives of others.

Most recently, according to baller-turned-podcaster Stephen Jackson, Kyrie took a few dollars and bought George Floyd‘s family a home. Jackson, a close friend of Floyd’s, revealed the empathetic property purchase on Etan Thomas’ The Rematch Podcast.

“Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney,” Jackson said.

Press play down bottom to hear Stephen tell the story and check out the rest of the conversation he had with Etan.

We’re glad to see that so many people have reached into their pockets and their hearts to help the Floyd family but we absolutely despise the reason they are having to do it…