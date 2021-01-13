Bossip Video

He told us that he’s an “artist” and we know first-hand that artists are often difficult to understand.

We can only hope that Kyrie Irving is ok. One, for himself and his family, and two, because NBA fans are splintering over the varying opinions on his extended absence from the Brooklyn Nets. Last week, Kyrie did not show up for the Nets game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He did not contact his coaches or the executives, he did, however, text his teammates 30 minutes prior to the game to inform them that he would not be there.

This week, it was announced by the Nets that they have spoken to Kyrie and were told that he is tending to unidentified “personal issues” and will not return for an indefinite time. In the wake of that news, several videos of Kyrie have appeared online. One of which shows him, unmasked, attending his sister’s birthday party with several other unmasked persons.

Yesterday, Kyrie was seen on a Zoom call for Manhattan Democratic District Attorney candidate Tahanie Aboushi.

This morning, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith called for Kyrie to retire from the NBA.

MSG: AM Host Kazeem Famuyide doesn’t take issue with Kyrie taking time away from the court to spend time with his loved ones.

FS1’s Nick Wright essentially agrees with Stephen A. Smith saying that if Kyrie doesn’t want to retire then he should lace ’em up and play ball.

Griselda rapper Benny The Butcher appears fed up with Kyrie’s shenanigans.

This fan believes that people are “vilifying” Kyrie for fighting for social justice…

…others don’t quite understand the method to any of Kyrie’s madness

