Bossip Video

Whoomp, there it is…

Yesterday was a helluva day in American history. Not only was devilish Dorito Donald Trump expelled from office, but many firsts came to pass in U.S. politics. Kamala Devi Harris was sworn in as the first woman, a Black woman of Asian descent, to be sworn in as Vice President. As Vice President, Kamala Harris also serves as the president of the Senate, a role that requires her to swear in newly elected officials like Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

The runoff election in Georgia had the nation on pins-and-needles in hopes that Democrats would take majority control of the Senate with MVP Harris being the tie-breaking vote. Well, we did it, Joe and yesterday culminated the years of hard work that people like Stacey Abrams and scores of other Black women did on the ground to ensure that the voter suppression efforts in Georgia were not successful.

In a televised moment, we watched MVP Harris legally confirm Warnock and Ossoff into Senators. She also confirmed her replacement as the senator from California in Alex Padilla. She couldn’t help but laugh at the idea that she was swearing in her replacement as the new VP. It was a pretty incredible moment to watch. Rev. Warnock becomes the first Black senator from Georgia ever, Jon Ossoff becomes the first Jewish senator from Georgia, and Alex Padilla becomes the first Latinx senator from California.

Guess voting does matter. Would you look at that…

In the words of Mad Cobra, “Flex! Time to have sex!” and by “sex” we mean, doing the hard work that it will take to make America come to a place of joy, happiness, and freedom for all.