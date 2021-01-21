Bossip Video

Boosie Badazz is letting everyone know just how disappointed he is following Donald Trump’s pardon list going public, because there’s someone important that didn’t make the cut.

Behind The Scenes Video Shoot For "Shottas" With Xay Capisce And Lil Boosie

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

After news broke that rappers like Lil Wayne and Kodak Black received a pardon from Trump before he left office on Wednesday, Boosie expressed his disappointment over the fact that Louisiana legend C-Murder wasn’t included.

Everybody can get a pardon but #cmurder #bulls**t #innocentman 20#years+,” he wrote on Twitter. “IM PISSED THE F**K OFF TODAY don’t wanna y’all to anybody today so don’t call THANKS”

Over the course of the past couple of months, C-Murder’s family and other notable entertainment figures—including Kim Kardashian and Monica—have been pushing for the rapper’s release from prison. Unfortunately, he didn’t make the list.

This matter hits home especially hard for Boosie because of his close relationship with C-Murder. He was at the Louisiana State Penitentiary when he was fighting the possible life in prison. During this time in his life, Boosie became bunkmates with C-Murder, which led to them developing a close relationship with one another that still remains to this day.

C-Murder is serving life in prison for the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. His case and whether or not he’s actually guilty came into question when two key witnesses at his trial recanted their statements, claiming they were pressured by the police to testify against the rapper.

In other Boosie related news, earlier this week the rapper teased a new song that detailed his recent shooting incident that occurred back in mid-November after leaving a strip mall in Dallas.

 

On the new track, Boosie boldly taunts the two suspects that shot at him rapping:

“Hit me in my leg but it should have been my head / I swear to God. And the bars and extension cords, big facts, we steppin’ hard / You better keep ya 30 because if a n***a kill ya…”

The 38-year-old Lousiana legend is still wheelchair-bound as he continues to heal from his gunshot wound, but he doesn’t seem to be letting it stop him from being great!

Salute to Boosie Badazz!

Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, Hip-Hop
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.