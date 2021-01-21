Bossip Video

Boosie Badazz is letting everyone know just how disappointed he is following Donald Trump’s pardon list going public, because there’s someone important that didn’t make the cut.

After news broke that rappers like Lil Wayne and Kodak Black received a pardon from Trump before he left office on Wednesday, Boosie expressed his disappointment over the fact that Louisiana legend C-Murder wasn’t included.

“Everybody can get a pardon but #cmurder #bulls**t #innocentman 20#years+,” he wrote on Twitter. “IM PISSED THE F**K OFF TODAY don’t wanna y’all to anybody today so don’t call THANKS”

Over the course of the past couple of months, C-Murder’s family and other notable entertainment figures—including Kim Kardashian and Monica—have been pushing for the rapper’s release from prison. Unfortunately, he didn’t make the list.

This matter hits home especially hard for Boosie because of his close relationship with C-Murder. He was at the Louisiana State Penitentiary when he was fighting the possible life in prison. During this time in his life, Boosie became bunkmates with C-Murder, which led to them developing a close relationship with one another that still remains to this day.

C-Murder is serving life in prison for the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. His case and whether or not he’s actually guilty came into question when two key witnesses at his trial recanted their statements, claiming they were pressured by the police to testify against the rapper.