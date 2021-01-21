Bossip Video

After “LAID” trended online in response to Michelle Obama’s buoyant and bouncy inauguration ‘do, the woman behind the LEWK is speaking out.

As previously reported we can all thank Yene Damtew, forever FLOTUS’ hairstylist of over a decade, for the press n’ curl seen around the world. Michelle’s stunning look included auburn highlights and big barrel curls that Yene expertly curled to frame her face.

Yene recently told PopSugar that Chelle fully trusts her to create occasion-appropriate styles, with very little (if any) input from the first lady. She also noted that those big beautiful inauguration curls were styled because they’d presumably last all day.

“She trusts me to pick a style that will work and I trust her to allow me some creativity,” said Yene. “I wanted to create a sleek look that would turn heads, but I also wanted a style that would sustain for several hours without me by her side for a quick touch up,” she said. “The bigger curls are easier to manipulate and hold very well.”

She also was kind enough to list the exact curling irons she used to achieve Michelle’s look; a one-inch barrel iron, a curl set, and a round brush.

“She started curling with a one-inch barrel iron,” reports PopSugar. (“Yes, you can achieve bigger curls with a smaller barrel.”) Next, she used a “curl set to lock in the curls.” Damtew followed this up with a round brush to “create body” and soften the curls. She finished it all off with a feather comb for volume and hair spray for hold. “This is definitely a look anyone can achieve at home with a little practice and patience,” she said.

Yene who’s now presumably BOOKED until 2022 gave a demonstration on Instagram of how she achieved Michelle’s inauguration look.

No, that’s not our FLOTUS in the chair but it’s still an inside look into the process.

Yene also gave another look at how she achieves her signature curls, this time on hair extensions.

What do YOU think about heavenly handed Yene Damtew blessing us with Michelle Obama’s inauguration look???