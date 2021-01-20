BIG CHELLE DRIP

Everyone’s buzzing over forever First Lady Michelle Obama‘s stunning Inauguration drip courtesy of designer-of-the-moment Sergio Hudson–a Black luxury designer from South Carolina known for using big, bold and beautiful colors as one of fashion’s buzziest talents who also dressed Beyoncé and Rihanna.

Big Chelle stole the show with luxurious oxblood opulence that served as a reminder of her transcendent fashion prowess sorely missing from the White House the past four years.

Hudson’s ready-to-wear label is “composed of jaw dropping statement pieces and wardrobe staples, the collections show a masterful use of color and silhouette, making the Hudson woman stand out from the rest.

Every garment is carefully designed and crafted to exude power and sexiness, while maintaining elegance and class. When a woman purchases a Sergio Hudson piece she can be assured she is acquiring a show-stopping look made from the best quality materials that will stand the test of time,” according to his site.

And that was only half of the BIG CHELLE package that included hair LAID to the heavens by her hairstylist Yene Damtew who responded to the outpouring of love with this pinned statement on Twitter:

“Thank you for the kind words about Mrs. O’s hair today. I am SO grateful! Many of you are also asking when my business coaching for hairstylists is starting back up. ⁠⁣It’s opening soon! Sign up here to learn more”

