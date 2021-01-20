IT’S A NEW DAY!

America is already less musty on a joyous Inauguration Day where we’ll finally move on from Trump’s disgraceful Presidency to the hopeful Biden and Harris era that’s already off to a promising start.

Today, Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States alongside Kamala Harris who will make history as the first Black and Asian Madame Vice President ever.

Here’s the schedule for today’s events:

Noon ET: Swearing-in ceremonies/Biden’s inaugural address.

2 p.m. ET: Wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery. Biden and Harris will be joined by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

3 p.m. ET: Presidential escort to the White House followed by a virtual parade featuring scenes across the country.

7 p.m. ET: Press briefing with Biden press secretary Jen Psaki.

8:30 p.m. ET: Evening program hosted by Tom Hanks with musical performances by John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, and more.

Naturally, there are approximately 25,000 National Guard troops on the ground in Washington, DC just two weeks after the now-infamous MAGA insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

A massive public display called the “Field of Flags” has been set up on the National Mall, with approximately 191,500 U.S. flags and 56 pillars of light to represent Americans who can’t attend the inauguration in person.

Later today, the Biden team will present a 90-minute special program “Celebrating America.” Biden and Harris will give remarks during the program, which will also highlight frontline workers, teachers, and health care workers and feature musical performances.

How are you celebrating the end of Trump’s Presidency? Tell us down below and peep the funniest Inauguration Day tweets/memes (so far) on the flip.