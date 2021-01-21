Bossip Video

Pure comedy.

Who knew Joie Chavis had a funny bone (or a shady bone) in her body? The 32-year-old baddie and entrepreneur has been lighting up the internet with entertaining TikTok videos and racking up millions of views.

You might have seen some of the clips from Joie’s account featuring cute, choreographed dances with her daughter Shai, her child with rapper Bow Wow. In a recent post, however, Joie went from being kid-friendly to pushing the bar. The mom of two seemingly shaded one of her “exes.”

Now, it’s been known for a while now that Joie’s been linked to Bow Wow and rapper Future but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s talking to them, right? In the clip, Joie asks sarcastically “would you stomp your ex out for a mil?” and the MILF proceeded to stomp comically all over the screen.

Does this seem a little shady to you?

Fans thought Joie might be speaking on Bow Wow, because she seemingly has such an affinity for Future, sharing lyrics from his songs in her captions from time to time. On the other hand, Joie and Bow Wow do a great job co-parenting it seems from the outside looking in. Their adorable daughter Shai recently snagged her first acting gig with mommy and daddy both ecstatically sharing the news online.

Joie gushed about her daughters big accomplish in her IG story and Bow Weezy wrote on Twitter:

My daughter just booked her first acting job! It runs in the family! Congrats! Dad loves you so much!

Good for them! Did you find Joie’s TikTok to be a bit shady or nah?