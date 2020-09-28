Phantom It Is: Future’s Baby Mama Joie Chavis Twerks To His Music On Vacay

The oracle of rapper baby daddies, Future, once tweeted ”U gone cry in this phantom or dat Nissan? She looked up and said PHANTOM,” putting the internet in a stir but on micro level, his tweet seems to ring true in his family. Joie Chavez, an entrepreneur and banging model who has a son with the rapper has seemingly chose his “Phantom.”

Either that, or she’s just trolling on social media. Birthday girl Joie posted herself up in an undisclosed exoctic location with the caption, “Cryin’ in the phantom,” clearly nod to Future’s lyrics.

Hendrix’s mom is celebrating her birthday with a large group of friends and seems to be defending herself after giving Future nods through out the trip. In this video, the ladies organized a choreographed routine to Future’s music, sparking speculation over her friendship with the rapper in the comments.

“He go dogg you again sis”, a follower wrote. Instead of responding directly, Joie decided to be funny in her captions..

Would you be repping for your baby daddy like Joie is?

Happy birthday Joie! Hit the flip for more of Joie enjoying her birthday vacay (thanks to Future?)