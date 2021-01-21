Bossip Video

Clare Crawley allegedly had no idea that her ex would be making a statement on their split.

“The Bachelorette” star has released a statement of her own after Dale Moss announced the end of their engagement. As previously reported the 32-year-old former football star said that they both “believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself” while noting that they “wished each other the best.”

And while that may be true, Clare apparently didn’t use those words herself.

The reality star, 39, shared on Instagram that she was unaware that Dale would be speaking for the two of them and she wanted to give a statement of her own. In it, she noted the hardships of 2020 that seemingly took a toll on their relationship.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” she wrote on Thursday, January 21 via Instagram. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.” “It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel,” she added. “Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love. XO Clare.”

Releasing a “mutual statement” that’s apparently not even mutual? That’s not shady at all, Dale.

