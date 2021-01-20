Bossip Video

*Pretends To Be Shocked*

After ignoring a bevy of potential suitors to “follow her heart” and feelings of lust love at first sight, “The Bachelorette’s” Clare Crawley is single, again.

The reality star and her now ex-fiance Dale Moss have broken up after getting engaged this summer reportedly within 12 days on season 16 of the hit ABC show.

Dale, 32, made the announcement on his Instagram.

“I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” wrote Dale. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Clare, 39, didn’t formally announce the split herself but recently hinted towards “having a hard day” while visiting her ailing mother who’s battling Alzheimer’s.

“She has good days and bad, Just like we all do. Well, today I couldn’t hide my hard day. A mother always knows. Without saying a word, she reached in her pocket and pulled out this tissue and just squeezed my hand.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CKCbNdIHUZb/

Prior to their confirmed breakup, Page Six cited a source who told them that the couple was splitting because Clare wanted Dale to move to California and have “kids right away”, something Dale apparently didn’t want.

E! News also reported that the couple’s battles lately were about their opposing lifestyles.

“Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently,” a source tells E! News exclusively. “They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences. Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It’s been very tense recently between them.” Our insider notes that Dale, 32, cares deeply about Clare, but “feels like he’s rushing into something he’s unsure about.”

In recent weeks “Bachelor Nation” fans also pointed out that Moss’ cousin unfollowed Crawley on Instagram, and wrote in his Stories, “We know the truth! Now unfollow us in real life.”



It’s unclear what the “now unfollow us in real life” blowup was about.

What IS clear is that social media is unsurprised about the split.

Are you surprised that Clare and Dale broke up???