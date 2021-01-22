Bossip Video

Shaquille O’Neal stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to talk about his current gig, Inside The NBA on TNT.

In the beginning of his conversation with the host, Jimmy asks Shaq if he has any New Years resolutions he’s sticking to this time around. In response, the famous baller talks about how terrible 2020 was for everyone–especially him, as he lost both his sister and his longtime friend and Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant. Because of such a hard year causing him to be tired and lethargic, he made a point of being more active and getting more sleep, which he’s been doing for about 6 months at this point.

On a lighter note, Jimmy shows a clip of O’Neal from a few months back, in which he FaceTimes one of his friends, Kevin Hart. Shaq asks Kevin to see his kids and ends up betting him $1,000 that once they see him on the phone, they’ll light up. Unfortunately for the big baller, Kevin’s son, Kenzo, starts crying and even gagging the second he sees Shaq on the other end of the phone.

Check out Shaq and Jimmy’s hilarious conversation for yourself down below: