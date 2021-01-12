Bossip Video

Take that “unfunny” Clubhouse comments!

Kevin Hart’s getting even mo’ money, now that he’s inked an exclusive four movie megadeal with Netflix. The comedian who clearly has the juice with the streaming service and his HartBeat Productions company have agreed to a long-term deal where Kevin will star in and produce at least four films.

Deadline is noting that the “major commitment” marks the first time Netflix has made a film commitment this big since its estimated $150 million renewed movie deal with Adam Sandler.

Kevin recently released a statement on his well-paid partnership saying;

“I am excited to act in and produce cutting-edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narratives.”

He’s since added on Instagram;

“Excited about this new chapter for myself & my company. I truly believe in our ability to make global films that will make a lasting impact in cinema history for years to come. We are just getting started people #HartBeatProductions.”

Deadline adds that Kevin had Netflix’s No. 1 comedy special of 2020 with over 20 million accounts watching “Zero F**s Given” within four-weeks. Additionally, his films have grossed more than a cumulative $4 billion at the global box office.

Kevin’s first movie under the new Netflix deal will be the scripted limited series True Story of which he will star and executive produce.

Congrats, Kevin!