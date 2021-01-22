Bossip Video

“Leslie was in her feelings about some things she perceived were being said or being done to her, years ago. She is the one who held the grudge…”

Apparently, for years there’s been some secret shade/behind-the-scenes beef between two Black female comediennes who’ve luckily made amends.

Luenell recently revealed that she and Leslie Jones have been on less than friendly terms for years amid tension between them. The funny woman shared the revelation with Comedy Hype in an interview where she shared that she and Leslie finally had a chat while shooting Coming 2 America. Luenell also gave props to Leslie for her portrayal as the mother of Prince Akeem’s estranged son in the forthcoming film.

“As much as Leslie Jones and I have not gotten along and as many years as we’ve known each other, we were able to come to a meeting of the minds during the filming of this movie. And as much as it pains me to say, she’s going to be a huge star after this movie comes out because this is probably the best work she’s ever done, in her life, “Saturday Night Live,” included.”

According to Luenell, when they previously worked together a “misunderstanding” happened and they never got a chance to resolve it…

“Leslie wasn’t speaking to me, period on the set of the film. It was throwback feelings she had way back when I was on tour with Katt [Williams] and she was doing some spot dates. She felt a certain type of way. Big misunderstanding. I wouldn’t say she’s the warm and fuzziest person I’ve ever worked with but we had to play sisters. We had to speak to each other. And actually, production came to me and asked me would I please take her to the side and work out whatever angst it was that she was feeling about me at the time. So I went to her and told her, at her leisure, would she have a conversation with me. She said, ‘Aight.’ But that still never happened..”

until one day a conversation actually happened. Luenell told Comedy Hype that they successfully shot scenes together without issue, but probably won’t hang out as good girlfriends.

“But one day, when I came back to the set—because I had to film and leave and come back–some issues had been resolved on the set. She was much more pleasant to work with. I told her that, that it was nice to work with her that day, in the mood that she was in. And we began a conversation. We went back and covered some of the issues that were bothering her from back in the day and we were able to go ahead and shoot some great scenes. We’re still not going to go out and kick it. But at least we won’t have to roll our eyes and avoid each other when we’re in a room now.”

She concluded by denying that their beef was really even that big of a deal. According to Luenell, Leslie was the one with the issue, not her.

“It absolutely was not as big a deal as it was made into be. It wasn’t me, by the way. Leslie was in her feelings about some things she perceived were being said or being done to her, years ago. She is the one who held the grudge. I stand by that. It’s not like we want to go to bed with each other but we certainly should be able to work with each other without all this catty bullsh*t. So I think that we have gotten to that point.”

Leslie has never spoken on her issue with Luenell but she did previously call out Luenell’s good friend Katt Williams.

Leslie actually told BOSSIP that she was resentful of comments claiming that Katt and Kevin Hart are “responsible” for her career. She was especially heated with Kevin in particular and noted that Chris Rock and Neal Brennan put her on, not Kevin and Katt.

“Real talk both of them ni***s need to keep my name out they mouth unless they using it to eat my p***y real talk,” Jones told BOSSIP in 2018. ” None of those ni***s put me on or any woman. While he talking about Katt what did he do to put women on he didn’t help females they weren’t on his tour f**k that ni**a!!” “Women have never had it good,” she explained. “At least Katt put women on his tour or shows. How many shows back in the day didn’t have a woman on them? Kevin that motherf**ker told me one time I would never make it. Nobody is telling the truth! Everyone needs to shut the f**k up before I tell you what’s really real and they all know I know.”

Whewww! Leslie doesn’t play, do YOU think she’ll speak on ending her beef with Luenell?

You can listen to Luenell speak on ending her Leslie Jones beef below.