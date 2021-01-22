Bossip Video

Last night, only one thing was more visible than the Ciroc and Doritos decorations seen on the stage for Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s Verzuz battle. It was apparent to viewers that Keyshia was a bit perturbed after being over an hour late to the virtual show.

On the livestream, Keyshia entered with a bit of a mug, although the 38-year-old singer never confirmed that anything was happening to make her upset. It was her snappy tone from time to time with Ashanti that told a story. This made fans think that Keyshia, who often sings about this in her music, was having man issues.

The vibes were a little damp after Keyshia entered with stiff energy. That led to folks passing judgment on the singer…and speculation of course!

Fans of Keyshia Cole actually looked to her ex for answers. Niko Khale and Cole have a son together name Tobias who they welcomed in 2019. They’ve since gone their separate ways for unknown reasons. But, did Niko piss her off before the Verzuz battle?

The answer is “No,” he says. A fan asked the 23-year-old directly if he had anything to do with funky energy and his answer was “it wasn’t me.”

In fact, Niko was holding it down while Keyshia worked. He added he was “watching the baby” as she prepared for her Verzuz debut.

Well, that’s good to know!

In case you’re curious, Keyshia Cole’s DJ has an alternate explanation for the R&B singer’s bad attitude. According to DJ HI-C who spoke with 97.9 The Box, Keyshia was perturbed because “her screen was blurry” and she was having technical difficulties.

“Her screen was blurry, She was there the whole time but she didn’t want to come out because the screen was blurry and stuff wasn’t right,” said DJ HI-C.

Fans were also thrown off by Keyshia and O.T. Genasis putting their differences aside to sing a duet to the R&B singer’s hit classic “Love.”

What do you say? Did you think Keyshia’s attitude affected the show last night?