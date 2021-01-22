Bossip Video

Keyshia Cole and O.T. Genasis finally put their feud behind them and team up for Verzuz duet of “Love.”

Last night’s highly anticipated Verzuz battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole finally took place after previously postponing the battle twice due to schedule conflicts and Ashanti’s month-long battle with COVID-19.

However, there’s one reunion in particular that we didn’t see coming during last night’s showdown. “Everybody Mad” rapper O.T. Genasis popped in for a cute duet with Keyshia Cole to sing one of her chart-topping singles “Love.”

Nice right?

Well, things haven’t always been sweet between the two stars.

Keyshia Cole and O.T. Genasis have had a long-standing issue that went back and forth in the public eye for months last year. Both have traded shots on social media, getting more disrespectful as time went by, to a point where social media wondered what the real issue was behind-the-scenes.

Everything started when Keyshia voiced her disapproval of O.T’s “Cuz” rendition of her song, “Love.” With it being her song, she knows when to praise a cover and when to give the thumbs down. Last April, O.T. would take to social media to make some jabs at Keyshia’s personal hygiene and even joke about selling crack to her mother, Frankie.

Eventually, Keyshia would admit she doesn’t even know how to feel and pretty much left it to O.T. being immature and expressing they never even met to be at odds to this level. O.T. eventually issued an apology and said it was all jokes, but we never heard from Keyshia’s side if she actually accepted that.

Last night, during Keyshia’s Verzuz against Ashanti, somehow O.T. ended up on stage, leaving everyone puzzled as to how these two got to a good enough place to be around each other. Regardless of how we got there, the world finally got the Keyshia and O.T. duet we have been waiting on.

While everyone was enjoying the duet, Keyshia’s sister took to social media to voice her frustration that O.T. was freely hanging all over her sister after joking about their mother’s former drug addiction.

According to Elite Noel, that’s unacceptable and she’s disappointed in her sister, Keyshia. “I think you stupid,” said Elite during a rant.

“Let me just tell y’all where it went left for me,” Elite started. “Cause you know I’m muthaf*cking Keyshia till the day I D I muthaf*cking E. But when you let a n*gga hug you, that got on the internet joking about selling your mama muthaf*cking crack, that’s when I got to take a step back. B*tch, that’s a no-go for me. “You can’t touch me, you can’t breathe on me, you can’t – I don’t give a f*ck about what none of y’all got to say – Don’t touch me if you bragging about or laugh about selling my muthaf*cking mama, the b*tch that birthed us – the reason y’all got Keyshia is cause Frankie didn’t give up. Let’s be clear about this muthaf*cking sh*t, Frankie got seven muthaf*cking children, okay. She ain’t got one. Cause I think you stupid.”

Hopefully, O.T. uses his charm to smooth over the other ladies in the Cole family.

What do YOU think about Keyshia and OT ending their issues?