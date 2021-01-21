Bossip Video

It’s finally happening; FOR REAL THIS TIME.

The Ashanti Vs. Keyshia Cole Verzuz battle is taking place TONIGHT, January 21 after two reschedules. Ashanti teased the exciting news herself via her Instagram where she captioned a promo post;

“Y’all ready??? 😜💃🏾 @verzuztv Tonight 8pm Est ♎️♎️💕💐.”

In addition to anticipating tonight’s head-to-head, Ashanti also rocked some Verzuz gear co-designed by her younger sister Kenashia Douglas (@liltuneshi) and NTWRK. The gear features special-edition Libra graphics inspired by the two October-born R&B queens Keyshia and ‘Shanti.

Tonight’s Verzuz battle comes after a Dec. 12 cancellation following Ashanti’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The battle was then postponed till Jan. 9 but canceled again in light of the attack at the U.S. Capitol and rising coronavirus cases.

With that in mind, tonight’s battle will be completely virtual, and Ashanti and Keyshia will check in via separate locations.

That’s of course how Verzuz originally started with participants utilizing Instagram Live from their respective homes to battle. In May, however, the Beenie Man and Bounty Killer Memorial Day “Soundclash Edition” took place in Kingston, Jamaica kicking off the in-person portion of the series.

Ashanti Vs. Keyshia Cole is the fourth women-only Verzuz in the series. Previously fans tuned in for Erykah Badu Vs. Jill Scott, Gladys Knight Vs. Patti LaBelle and Monica Vs. Brandy. Currently, the reigning record for Verzuz battles viewership belongs to Jeezy Vs. Gucci Mane that raked in 1.8 million viewers.

Do YOU think Keyshia Cole and Ashanti will break the Verzuz record tonight?