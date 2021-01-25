Bossip Video

Cops seem to think that just because they have a hammer that everything is a nail…

Police officers have to start facing serious consequences and repercussions for killing people unnecessarily. According to NJ.com, the state’s Attorney General released security camera footage that clearly showed Newark Detective Rod Simpkins shooting and killing a 39-year-old named Carl Dorsey III on the very first day of 2021.

From the video footage, you can see Simpkins getting out of his unmarked police cruiser in plainclothes. Suddenly, you can see Dorsey enter the frame and bump into Simpkins knocking him to the ground. As Dorsey runs away, Simpkins can be seen firing his service weapon. One of those shots killed Dorsey. According to the AG’s office, “No firearm was recovered from Mr. Dorsey or his immediate area.”

So why the hell is Dorsey dead? Because this bogus cop can’t handle being bumped into??

Simpkins has been a police officer in Newark for 18 years and was named in a 2009 lawsuit where he and other plainclothes officers pulled guns during a traffic stop of a coach and two children telling them, “you have no f—— rights…we’re the cops, we do whatever we f—— want.”

Surely, we can find better people than pieces of s#!t like Rod Simpkins and his bacon-scented homeboys to “serve and protect” the community, can’t we?

To make matters even worse, no body or police cam footage was recorded during the fatal incident, making it even more difficult to find out what happened leading up to the shooting.