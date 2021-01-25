Bossip Video

Drew Sidora is burning up Instagram timelines with photos of her hubby who’s back from Tampa and completely naked.

Over the weekend the RHOA star posted a picture of her husband Ralph Pittman fully nude coming out of the shower and herself strategically placed in front of him.

“He’s mine @ralphpittmanjr #earlybirthdaybehavior,” Drew captioned a pic of her chiseled hubby in his birthday suit.

If the nude shot looks familiar, it’s because it’s similar to Dwyane Wade’s bucket nekkid 39th birthday post that featured his wife Gabrielle Union covering his man parts.

“Birthday behavior‼️ 39 is already looking up 👀 ,” D Wade captioned his picture.

D Wade has since told Drew Sidora that he’s impressed by her recreation. “😂 I Love It✊🏾🖤,” wrote the athlete in her comments.

Drew’s fellow housewives have also weighed in on seeing Drew’s sex-selling selfie.

“🤣🤣🤣 Oh y’all showin out! Don’t make me Todd have to post our pics! 😂😂😂” wrote Kandi. “Haha y’all acting up! 🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️ Happy Sunday,” added Porsha Williams.

New trend alert or nah???

Ralph is also anticipating his birthday on January 31 on his own page. He posted a pic of his sinewy frame captioned; “1/31 #Birthday.”

Drew and Ralph are clearly in a better place since filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In early episodes this season they were seen battling over Ralph going missing for three days after a heated argument. The IT professional begrudgingly told his wife that he traveled to Tampa to “go to the beach” and clear his head after unceremoniously leaving and declining to tell her where he went.

“If I leave, it’s really, truly in the spur of the moment because I need to get away, and I’m making the best decision I possibly can make at that moment,” said Ralph. “Staying is worse than me leaving. And I leave because you have no idea about the pressure that I have that’s on my shoulders.”

The couple was also filmed going to marriage counseling and Drew recently confirmed that they’re still getting help from professionals.

What do YOU think about Drew Sidora’s Ralph Pittman selfie?