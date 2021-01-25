Bossip Video

Cardi B and Offset popped out this weekend for a little stylish shopping spree in Beverly Hills.

Cardi turned heads in a figure hugging Pierre-Louis Auvray dress and YSL heels. Offset complemented her in similar colored pants and a cream knit shirt. The couple shopped it up at Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta.

Look at all the bags!

Cardi also posted photos with the hubster, assigning them Dragon Ball anime characters “Majin Buu & Goku” as her caption.

She stayed consistent with an additional video declaring, “Hi guys Majin Buu here on my way to fight Goku, byeee!”

So cute right.

Meanwhile Offset also reposted paparazzi photos with his wife, proudly proclaiming, ” I know you wish you was me shiiieettt I wish I was me 😍”

They’re so cute. Let’s get into this look though…

This is so fly. And we love the fact that they’re not so matchy matchy but the looks pair perfectly. Do you enjoy stepping out with your significant other in co-ordinating outfits? Is that something we should be saving for marriage or do you think it’s a great way for stylish dating couples to bond as well?

We love the way the print of the dress perfectly showcases her curvy frame. Ladies would you rock a look like this? Or would you be intimidated to try something so semi-racy? This is definitely one of our favorite date looks we’ve seen Cardi wear.