FKA twigs is revealing even more about her previous relationship with Shia LaBeouf, saying she came out of that time in her life with PTSD.

The artist recently spoke with Louis Theroux for an episode of Grounded, in which she talked about the relationship with LaBeouf, which she said consisted of “relentless abuse” in a 2020 lawsuit. In the new interview, twigs revealed her ex-boyfriend would pick fights with her in the late hours of the night and into the early morning if she failed to meet his “quota” of kisses and touches.

“He would start an argument with me, berated me for hours, make me feel like the worst person ever,” she said, adding that these fights left her with PTSD. “I was left with PTSD from that, which again is just something that I don’t think we really talk about as a society just in terms of the healing when leaving, and how much work that has to be done to recover, to get back to the person that you were before,” she revealed.

After another fight, during which LaBeouf allegedly threatened to crash the car and “ended up basically strangling” her, FKA twigs said she reached out to a helpline for women in abusive situations. This is something she also mentions in the lawsuit, calling the conversation a “massive wake-up call” and quickly inspired her to start talking with her friends and a therapist. Within a few months, she was able to leave the harmful situation.