A Real Housewife of Salt Lake City was apparently blindsided by a super juicy part of her life being included in promo for the Bravo show.

Mary Cosby, who married her stepgrandfather recently shared that she wasn’t the happiest when she saw the trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City that included scenes surrounding her marrying Robert Sr, whom shes’ been with she was 22.

The two head the Pentecostal Church Mary inherited from her grandmother and run several successful businesses including daycares, a mortgage company, and restaurants while enjoying five homes scattered across Nevada, Utah, New York, Indiana, and Florida.

Marry recently told US Weekly that while she’s happily married and secure in her relationship, she was actually shocked to see it being highlighted so heavily.

“I was not expecting it to be dropped on social media. That was more of a disappointment for me because I feel like social media is a place I don’t feel comfortable in,” said Mary.

Soooo Mary must not have ever watched an episode of any of the Real Housewives, but we digress.

Still, Mary said that she was not seeking to hide her “untraditional” partnership and “told her truth” to the masses.

“I just said my truth and I was ready to air it,” she told US Weekly. “I felt like it was time and I felt like it was the right thing to do. … I mean, it is unconventional, but it’s not unheard of, I guess, in other countries.”

She also added that yes, she was initially reluctant t tie the knot with her husband but warmed up to him when she wanted to expand their family and have a child.

“I think that’s when I felt that I knew that this was my life, once I started having that craving [to be] a mom and [have] a family. … I have no regrets; I have no shame,” she told US Weekly.

The two are the proud parents of their son, Robert Jr.

As previously reported Mary previously said that she didn’t consummate her marriage with her step-grandfather for at least 28 days and “stretched out” [lied] about being on her period to avoid sex. She also admitted that she initially thought it was “weird” to wed her step-grandad spouse but she ultimately thinks she made the right choice.

“And look at my life,” an emotional Mary shared on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. “I chose right.”

Watch Mary Cosby speak on her “unconventional” marriage below.