Bossip Video

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion is on the way and the ladies’ looks are HERE.

After a season of 7-11 shade, Mormonism 101, hospital smells, and unconventional marriages, the ladies of the newest housewives franchise sat down with Andy Cohen for their reunion.

The reunion set was, of course, themed around the cast’s’ Utah surroundings so there was snow, ski lifts, and a chalet. The ladies also rocked designer looks from the likes of Koa Johnson, Christian Louboutin, and Alex Perry.

BravoTV and Fashion Bomb Daily are giving details on each of the ladies’ very first reunion fashion.

See details below.

Mary Cosby: Mary Cosby surely had to answer a gang of questions about her marriage to her stepgrandfather during the #RHOSLC reunion so she decided to do so while wearing an Alex Perry dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. That fur is something.

Also, looks like the wig got an upgrade. Won’t he do it?!

Lisa Barlow: “Queen of Sundance”/work-obsessed Taco Bell mom Lisa Barlow wore a one-shoulder Michelle Mason bronze gown. She also gave fans a close-up look at her makeup backstage.

Meredith Marks: Jewelry designer Meredith Marks outfitted herself in diamonds and a Fadwa Baalbaki custom-made dress. Hopefully she actually “engaged” at the reunion after a season of “disengaging” because her look is CLEARLY the best and needs to be seen during the reunion.

Jenn Shah: Glass throwing “Meredith and Lisa scaring” Jen Shah piled her hair into a sky-high pony and tipped out of her chalet in a Koa Johnson for JXA Fashion dress and shoes by Christian Louboutin. Coach Shah is surely loving his wife’s sequined ice queen couture.

Heather Gay: Mormon divorcee/ Rihanna’s personal favorite Heather Gay also opted for a Koa Johnson for JXA Fashion dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. Not the best she’s looked.

Whitney Rose: Whitney Rose went cranberry crazy in a good way with a Lia Stublla dress and shoes by Giannico.

No word yet on when the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion actually airs, but new episodes of #RHOSLC air every Wednesday at 10/9c on Bravo.