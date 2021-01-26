Spinderella Speaks Out About “Salt-N-Pepa” Lifetime Movie, “Words Cannot Fully Express My Disappointment”

Spinderella cut it up one time!

This weekend Lifetime aired their “Salt-N-Pepa” biopic which tells the story of the famous female hip-hop group. While the group name might consist of the two MC’s monikers, it’s no secret that the group’s third member, their DJ Spinderella, also had a significant role in the group’s success. Unfortunately, the film’s release wasn’t a happy occasion for everyone. Spinderella took to Instagram to explain her take on the film, revealing she ultimately could not support the project:

Too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives. Back when Salt n’Pepa was building our legacy, which is rooted in empowering women, I could not have dreamed that this same group would one day disempower me. Words cannot fully express my disappointment when I learned a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production — all the while using my image throughout, given that I played an integral role in the group’s story and success. There’s nothing more unacceptable than a woman being silenced by another woman. It is for this reason, I will not be supporting the biopic. I do, however, want to offer a huge congratulations to the talented actresses that played us, including Monique Paul, who I wish I would’ve been given an opportunity to share my true perspective with. In reflection, I’m grateful I’ve managed to uphold a 30-year career of truly empowering women with my gift, against all odds. This will continue in my work and in my service. The great news is, I’m in the final stages of writing my memoir, a personal journey navigating through life, relationships, and the industry that raised me. 30+ years is a lot of content, and I’m ready to share it. Thank you, as always, to my family, friends, and loyal followers of Team Spin. I’m forever grateful to all of you for your support and love throughout the years.

Super sad right? She said it all with that line about there being nothing more unacceptable than a woman being silenced by another woman.

Interestingly enough, Salt recently spoke on the fallout with Spinderella during her and Pepa’s interview on “The Breakfast Club”

Around the 15 minute mark, Salt mentions that the group originally had a male DJ, then a different Spinderella before Herbie Luv Bug brought in the Spinderella we all know. She mentions that she and Pepa were already established as a group and seems to imply Spinderella was never satisfied with her position. “Sometimes things come to a head it’s unfortunate… We wish Spinderella the best. We’re open to whatever might be able to happen. I’ve reached out to Spinderella. I’m still open.”

