Call it luck or the power of wealth: A judge has ordered the Robert Kraft sex spa tapes to be destroyed, robbing the internet of an instant viral moment.

Robert Kraft and his Patriots have had a readjustment period the past year with Tom Brady leaving and Cam Newton not taking them to the promised land they had hoped for. During these growing pains, Robert Kraft had a dark shadow hovering over his head aside from his football issues. Last January, he was caught on tape getting sexual favors at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. Since then, his legal team argued the recordings were illegal and made his case go away on that stance. Even with the charges dropped, many assumed the tapes themselves would eventually make it to the internet and the internet would have a field day with them. According to TMZ, a judge has saved Kraft from the ultimate embarrassment of the tapes releasing.

“Kraft’s attorneys had argued after the decision that the tapes must be destroyed … writing in court docs, “Considering that the videos never should have been created according to judicial rulings that are binding and conclusive, the videos should be destroyed so that they can never be subject to any misuse, intentional or otherwise. A federal lawsuit against prosecutors over the prostitution sting, however, delayed that request … as prosecutors said they could potentially need the tapes to fight the case.”

As of last Friday, a judge has signed off the tapes can be destroyed, which is a major victory for Robert Kraft. Luckily for Mr. Kraft, the stars seem to have aligned in his favor.