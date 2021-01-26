Bossip Video

Revisit some of Kobe Bryant’s greatest speeches and quotable lines with these videos that define Mamba Mentality.

Today marks one year since we lost Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi along with seven others in Los Angeles. Since then, we all have struggled to make sense of the entire situation. Kobe inspired millions around the world in a fashion that not many athletes have ever done. Across every sport and even other industries, Kobe’s impact and loss was felt, leading to everyone to share their love for Kobe and his ‘Mamba Mentality’.

On this day of remembering Kobe, we wanted to share some of what made people love Kobe off the court–and his mindset is the top of that list. Everything he said didn’t just apply to sports, you can use it in everyday life in the quest to become a better person.

Growth and Life

Around 2009, we saw an evolution of Kobe where he shifted to trying to understand the people around him to help them become better. It was a beautiful evolution that showed even at the highest level, you can grow. Kobe also spoke to losing and things not going how you planned and how that itself can be exciting.

The Mindset Of A Winner

This one is self explanatory. Kobe speaking on the mindset of a winner is cocky, but also based on the reality that you can achieve anything you want. The truth is if you put in the work, you get the results. It sounds simple, but so many people will never do the work or adapt the work ethic to get there. If you start the work, you’re already ahead of the majority.

The MegaMix of inspiration

Every time Kobe spoke, he was clear about what he wanted to say because he knew it was a chance to inspire another person. The first two videos above are great for short format, but sometimes you need the hour-plus cut of Kobe giving game. You can check out Kobe dropping gems and giving motivation below.