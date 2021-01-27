Bossip Video

Cover your eyes, glass ceilings are breaking all around America.

Things in Washington, D.C. are a lil’ different now that twice-impeached Donald Trump isn’t around to sully the city with his toxic shenanigans. It appears that things looking up for Black folks and other people of color who work inside the beltline. Hopefully, this spirit of advancement permeates through the rest of the African-American proletariat.

According to CBS San Francisco, Congresswoman Barbara Lee will become the very first Black person to ever chair the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee. As happy as we are for the Congresswoman, it’s disappointing that Black folks have served America THIS long and we are still getting around to “firsts” in 2021.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the duties of the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee, their role is to preside over all of America’s non-defense-related relationships overseas. These relationships include legislation regarding human rights oversight, financial aid, disaster relief, cyber terrorism, and other such matters.

“Among my top priorities on this committee will be investing in diplomacy, foreign assistance, and development programs, which must be at the forefront of our approach, leaving behind the military first approach of the last 4 years,” said Lee in a statement. “ It’s also critical that we reinvest in the State Department and work to ensure our diplomatic corps and all aspects of our international affairs reflect the diversity of the country.”

Before taking on her historic role, Lee spent 10 years in International Relations and even served on the Appropriations Committee and the SFOPS Subcommittee.

Lee shared that she will continue to fight for racial equity and work tirelessly to combat the silent war on America with COVID-19.

“This is a critical time for global investment and cooperation as we fight back a global pandemic, and we have much work to do,” she expressed.

Congratulations to the congresswoman from the Bay Area! Yee!