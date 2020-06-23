Maxim Magazine Cover Queen Saweetie Flosses Her Bay Area Bawwwwwwdy In Skimpy Swimwear

Congrats go out to Saweetie, who is on the cover of the July/August cover of Maxim Magazine. The “So Icy” singer got a shout out from the magazine on Monday along with a photo from the cover.

Meet Maxim’s July/August cover model, Saweetie. The rapper dishes on her rise to superstardom, her new project Pretty B*tch Music, and excelling in life.

They also posted this second shot of Saweetie looking like a beautiful Blasian vision in a blue lagoon. Gorgeous right.

Saweetie posted her cover — along with images from the shoot — which it appears she creative directed.

COVER GIRL SH*T ! So happy and grateful for this cover !!! Thank you @maximmag !! 🌴🌴🌴

In her interview with Maxim, Saweetie revealed that she felt the feature was a great fit for both brands:

“I’m extremely honored to be a part of such an iconic moment in the history of Maxim cover stars,” she says. “Maxim to me has always showcased strong and beautiful women who were bosses and in control of their body and not afraid to be sexy. That connected to me so much as I believe I embody those same qualities. This was truly a perfect match.”

Hit the flip for more from her interview.