“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Will Da Brat Be Willing To Give Ree Another Chance?

Happy Humpday! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta”

On this week’s episode, Da Brat comes face to face with Ree — will they be able to put the past behind them?

Check out an exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode below:

That went really smoothly. Also — we’re loving the Brat and Judy’s hair in this clip — especially that purple beaded look on Brat.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Brat presses Judy to move to ATL. Hurricane’s desperate to help a sick Ayana, but Shaniah takes a different approach. Ree’s ready to reconcile with Brat and Deb, but will they give her another chance? Diamond’s album release party ends in turmoil.

Have you been keeping up with “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” this season? What have been your favorite storylines so far?

Growing Up Hip Hop “Fight For Your Life” – Premieres Thursday, January 28 at 9:00pm ET on WeTV

Will you be watching?