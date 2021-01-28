“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Destinie’s Court Date Has Arrived [VIDEO]

Destinie’s got a date…

With the judge! It’s Thursday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of WeTV’s guilty pleasure show “Life After Lockup.” You guys are in luck because we’ve got an exclusive clip to share from the upcoming episode. This week is Destinie’s court date and Shawn shows up early to make sure Destinie doesn’t cost him the money he spent bonding her out. When she arrives, guess who she isn’t happy to see there? You already know! Check out the clip below:

SMH. Shawn talking about he just wants things to go back to how they used to be. Baby that ship has sailed. Do you foresee romance for these two ANYWHERE in their future? Maybe with other people but the way Destinie is acting you can forget about her and Shawn being close ever again.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

John flirts with a dangerous temptation. Sarah’s date is in jeopardy when she makes a shocking confession. Brittany gives her mom a surprising offer. Quaylon tries to win Shavel back, but her family has doubts. Amber’s torn with a secret lover.

Do you think Shavel should let Quaylon back in? We’re torn about that one. Amber having a secret lover is no surprise though — seems like par for the course with her.

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP “Inmates & Playdates” – Premieres Friday, January 29 at 9:00pm ET on WeTV

Will you be watching? We know we will be! What do you think will happen in this upcoming episode?