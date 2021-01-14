“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Andrea Packs Her Bags And Says “F*** Lamar! F*** My Marriage!”

Could this really be the end of “Love After Lockup” OGs Andrea and Lamar?

If you’re like us and you’ve been down with WeTV’s guilty pleasure show “Love After Lockup” since Day 1 then you likely have a soft spot for the frequently feuding, opposites attract couple Andrea and Lamar. Andrea’s a conservative Mormon who has been loving Lamar since he was behind bars and the couple have had their ups and downs over the past few years, between him struggling to adjust to Utah, where she lived when he first was released, and her struggles to live in Los Angeles more recently but their latest battle is over their daughter Priscilla. See Lamar brought their daughter somewhere Andrea didn’t want him to, then asked her not to tell her mom and of course Andrea found out. In Friday’s upcoming episode of “Life After Lockup,” all hell has broken loose, Andrea has packed her and her kids’ bags and has plans to get a hotel room. Check out the exclusive sneak peek below:

Wow, you really have to feel for Tennison and the other kids in this situation. Let’s be honest, Nyla is 100% right when she says Andrea acts kind of childish when she gets upset. What do you think will happen? Even Tennison says this may be their most worrisome argument ever.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Lindsey reaches her breaking point and loses it on Scott. Brittany’s search for her mom takes a surprising turn. Destinie’s revelation threatens her court date. Andrea’s bold move risks everything with Lamar. Sarah storms off.

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP “Truth Bombs” – Premieres Friday, January 15 at 9:00pm ET

Will you be watching?