“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Quaylon Wants Shavel Back… But She’s Got Options!

Is there still hope for Quaylon and Shavel?

It’s Thursday, which means we’re just a day away from our favorite guilty pleasure – “Life After Lockup!” You know we’ve already got a sneak peek for your viewing pleasure. Friday’s upcoming episode of WeTV hit reality series “Life After Lockup” finds Quaylon trying to win back Shavel but she’s already started dating someone else! Check out the clip below:

Look at Quaylon going to get his woman! Did you see it coming or nah? What would you do if you were Shavel?

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Michael confesses to Sarah. Brittany fears the worst when her mom goes missing. Amber hides a shocking secret. Lamar faces off with Andrea. Lindsey refuses to accept Scott’s lies. Quaylon hatches a plan.

Besides Quaylon and Shavel, who are your other favorites from this show?

A brand new episode of “LIFE AFTER LOCKUP” airs Friday, January 8 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT

Will you be watching?