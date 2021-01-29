Bossip Video

One Atlanta man learned a cautionary tale about not wearing a mask after being pistol-whipped in a dollar store for being maskless.

Since the pandemic started, the war of the masks has raged on day after day. Everyone knows they help reduce the risk of COVID-19, but people still use data from people recovering from COVID-19 as a reason to justify not wearing masks. A lot of folks fail to realize the long-lasting impact of COVID-19 on the human body, even if they survive the illness. Many patients have had strokes after recovering, some people have permanent lung damage, etc.

A lot of people who are high risk and wear their masks try to plead with others to think of them and we’ve seen the outrage on social media when they do so. According to the Atlanta Constitution Journal, one man took matters into his own hands, pistol-whipping a maskless man he encountered in the local dollar store.

The customer said the employee hit him over the head with the gun before he left the store, according to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The violent incident happened Tuesday at a Family Dollar on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Fairburn Road. The victim was bleeding from his head when Atlanta police officers arrived shortly after noon.

You should never resort to violence, but going to the most vulnerable communities without a mask and potentially spreading COVID-19 to those less likely to get treatment or afford it is violence itself. The employee is approaching the one year mark of dealing with this and took matters into his own hands. Some may call the employee a menace, others may call them a hero–it’s all about perspective.